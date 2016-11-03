BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market Qtrly comparable store sales growth of 1.3 pct

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc :
* Qtrly comparable store sales growth of 1.3 pct
* Sprouts farmers market inc - raising bottom of full-year comparable store sales growth from 1.5 pct to 2.0 pct
* Sees 2016 comparable store sales growth (52-week to 52-week) up 2.0 pct to 2.5 pct
* Sprouts Farmers Market sees 2016 capital expenditures in range $160 million - $165 million
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures (52-week to 52-week) of $160 million to $165 million
* Sees diluted earnings per share (52-week to 52-week) $0.83 to $0.86 for 2016
* Sprouts farmers market inc - sees FY net sales growth (52-week to 52-week) 14.5 pct to 15 pct
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $4.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sprouts farmers market, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 sales rose 15 percent to $1.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.