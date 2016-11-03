BRIEF-CI Financial Q3 EPS C$0.51

Nov 3 Ci Financial Corp :

* CI Financial Corp says board of directors declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.115 per share

* Average assets under management at quarter end $112.26 billion versus $108.54 billion last year

* CI financial reports third quarter results; earnings per share up 7 pct from the previous quarter

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.51

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales C$3.3 billion