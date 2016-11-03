版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Finning appoints Vicki Avril to the board of directors

Nov 3 Finning International Inc :

* Finning international inc - as a result of this appointment, Finning's board membership will be increased to thirteen directors

* Finning appoints Vicki Avril to the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

