2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-Acadia Pharmaceuticals initiates phase III trial of pimavanserin for adjunctive treatment in patients with Schizophrenia

Nov 3 Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Acadia Pharmaceuticals initiates phase iii trial of pimavanserin for adjunctive treatment in patients with Schizophrenia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

