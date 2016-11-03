版本:
BRIEF-Calavo Growers acquires Riverside, Calif. production facility

Nov 3 Calavo Growers Inc :

* Calavo Growers Inc - total transaction consideration approximated $19.4 million, according to company.

* Calavo Growers Inc - reported that it purchased facility through a variable interest entity

* Calavo Growers, Inc. acquires Riverside, Calif. production facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

