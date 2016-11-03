BRIEF-Achillion Q3 loss per share $0.15

Nov 3 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc says recognized in q3 of 2015 revenue of $33.8 million under janssen agreement

* Achillion reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides update on clinical programs

* Q3 loss per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S