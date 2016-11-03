版本:
BRIEF-Orient paper sees Q3 diluted eps $0.14

Nov 3 Orient Paper Inc

* Sees Q3 revenue $37.5 million versus $32.4 million

* Sees Q3 diluted EPS $0.14

* Orient paper, inc. announces unaudited preliminary financial results for the third quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

