BRIEF-Bioline RX discloses positive correlative data from phase 2A AML study

Nov 3 Bioline Rx Ltd

* Biolinerx discloses positive correlative data from phase 2a aml study and mechanism-of-action data for bl-8040 oncology platform at ash 2016

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

