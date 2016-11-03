版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Alexandria minerals appoints Priya Patil to board of directors

Nov 3 Alexandria Minerals Corp

* Alexandria minerals welcomes Priya Patil to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

