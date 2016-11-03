版本:
BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances to acquire Fragrance Resources

Nov 3 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc -

* Transaction, funded from existing resources, is expected to add approximately $75 million in revenue

* Deal to be modestly eps accretive both in 2017 excluding transaction costs

* Financial terms of deal have not been disclosed.

* Fragrance Resources and IFF will operate as separate companies

* Transaction funded from existing resources

* IFF to acquire Fragrance Resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

