BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances to acquire Fragrance Resources

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc -
* Transaction, funded from existing resources, is expected to add approximately $75 million in revenue
* Deal to be modestly eps accretive both in 2017 excluding transaction costs
* Financial terms of deal have not been disclosed.
* Fragrance Resources and IFF will operate as separate companies
* Transaction funded from existing resources
* IFF to acquire Fragrance Resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
