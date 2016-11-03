版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer report updated data from hemophilia b phase 1/2 trial

Nov 3 Spark Therapeutics Inc :

* Spark Therapeutics Inc - first seven participants did not need infusions of factor ix concentrates to prevent bleeding

* Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer announce updated data from hemophilia B phase 1/2 trial suggesting sustained therapeutic levels of factor ix activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐