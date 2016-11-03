版本:
BRIEF-Energy Focus sees Q4 2016 sales $8.3 million

Nov 3 Energy Focus Inc :

* Says is reviewing a recent development with a limited number of commercial end-users of company's intellitube product

* Net sales for quarter are expected to be $8.3 million

* Says as only limited information has been reviewed to date, it is possible that number of incidents could increase

* Sees q4 2016 sales $8.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

