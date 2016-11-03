版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Mercury Systems to acquire Mission Computing Company Creative Electronic Systems

Nov 3 Mercury Systems Inc :

* Mercury Systems Inc - deal for approximately $38 million

* Mercury Systems Inc - transaction will be funded with cash on hand

* Mercury systems to acquire mission computing company creative electronic systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

