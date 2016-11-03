版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 21:43 BJT

BRIEF-The Toro company to acquire German-based Regnerbau Calw GmbH

Nov 3 Toro Co

* The Toro company to acquire German-based Regnerbau Calw GmbH

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

