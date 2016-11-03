版本:
中国
2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-Stemline announces seven presentations

Nov 3 Stemline Therapeutics Inc

* Stemline announces seven presentations, including oral presentation of updated SL-401 phase 2 BPDCN data, at upcoming ASH meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

