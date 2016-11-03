版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-Diana Containerships announces the sale of a Panamax container vessel

Nov 3 Diana Containerships Inc

* Diana Containerships Inc announces the sale of a Panamax container vessel, the M/V Angeles

* Sale price of approximately $6.69 million before commissions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐