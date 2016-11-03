版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Calibre acquires 100% of the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project and Monte Carmelo Gold Project from B2Gold

Nov 3 Calibre Mining Corp -

* Agreed to purchase all of B2Gold's 51% interest in property in consideration for $3.3 million

* Calibre acquires 100% of the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project and Monte Carmelo Gold Project from B2Gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

