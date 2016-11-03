版本:
BRIEF-York Water reports Q3 earnings per share $0.27

Nov 3 York Water Co -

* Quarterly operating revenue $12.6 million versus $12.4 million

* York Water Company reports 3rd quarter and nine months earnings and announces a water acquisition

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

