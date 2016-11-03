版本:
BRIEF-Superior Drilling Products announces preliminary third quarter 2016 revenue

Nov 3 Superior Drilling Products Inc

* Superior Drilling Products, Inc. announces preliminary third quarter 2016 revenue more than double over trailing quarter

* Superior Drilling Products Inc - Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $2.26 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

