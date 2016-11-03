BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco Q3 shr C$0.682

Nov 3 Great-west Lifeco Inc

* Great-West lifeco - consolidated aum at september 30, 2016 were over c$1.2 trillion, an increase of c$16.0 billion from december 31, 2015

* Great-West lifeco - set annual cost savings targets of eur 16 million pre-tax to be achieved through "operating efficiencies from combination of businesses"

* Great-West lifeco inc - integration activities, with an expected cost of eur 16 million pre-tax, are anticipated to be completed in next 18 to 24 months

* Great-West lifeco reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.682

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S