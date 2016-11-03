版本:
BRIEF-Inventus Mining appoints Stefan Spears as Chairman and Interim CEO

Nov 3 Inventus Mining Corp :

* Wayne Whymark has retired today as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

* Board of Directors will evaluate and appoint new management during coming months

* Whymark will be replaced by Stefan Spears, in positions of Chairman and Interim CEO effective immediately

* Inventus Mining appoints new CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

