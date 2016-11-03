版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五

BRIEF-G. Scott Mackenzie appointed to Magellan Health board of directors

Nov 3 Magellan Health Inc :

* G. Scott Mackenzie appointed to Magellan Health board of directors

* Connection with appointment of Mackenzie, board increased its membership from eight to nine members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

