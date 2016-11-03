BRIEF-Saputo Qtrly adj shr C$0.48

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Saputo Inc
* Saputo inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share C$0.48
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Saputo inc says fluctuation of canadian dollar versus foreign currencies during quarter had a negative impact on revenues of approximately $56 million
* Saputo inc says in canada, competitive market which existed in fiscal 2016 is anticipated to continue in fiscal 2017 and remains a company challenge
* Saputo -intends to renew its normal course issuer bid expiring on nov 16, 2016 and renew its medium term note program expiring in dec 2016
* saputo: financial results for fiscal 2017 second quarter ended september 30, 2016
* Q2 revenue c$2.845 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.81 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.