BRIEF-Elbit Imaging announces update about possible forward sale transaction of Belgrade Plaza by its unit,Plaza Centers

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Elbit Imaging Ltd:
* Plaza Centers N.V. signed a new non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with Big Shopping Centers Ltd
* Should transaction proceed, Plaza will receive up to EUR 28 million from purchaser upon signing of agreement as first installment
* Plaza has a line of credit from a financing bank for development of belgrade plaza in a maximum amount of EUR 42 million
* Elbit imaging announces update regarding a possible forward sale transaction of Belgrade Plaza (Visnjicka) by its subsidiary, Plaza Centers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.