BRIEF-Erytech cash position at Sept. 30 was 30.4 million euros

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Erytech Pharma SA :
* Erytech provides business update and reports financial highlights for Q3 2016
* Cash position of 30.4 million euros ($33.8 million) at September 30, 2016
* Total net cash utilization was 6.1 million euros in Q3 of 2016
* 9-month net loss 16.1 million euros versus loss of 11.1 million euros year ago
* Reiterates its guidance that total cash utilization for FY 2016 expected to be in range of 18 million to 20 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.