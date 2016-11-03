版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 02:56 BJT

BRIEF-IKONICS Q3 earnings per share $0.04

Nov 3 IKONICS Corp :

* Qtrly sales $4.6 million versus $4.5 million

* IKONICS reports progress in the printed electronics market, third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐