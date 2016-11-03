BRIEF-Tree Island Steel Q3 earnings per share C$0.09

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Tree Island Steel Ltd :
* For three-month period ended Sept 30, 2016, revenues were $57.7 million versus $61.4 million during corresponding period in 2015
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.09
* Tree Island Steel announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.