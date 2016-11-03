版本:
BRIEF-Tree Island Steel Q3 earnings per share C$0.09

Nov 3 Tree Island Steel Ltd :

* For three-month period ended Sept 30, 2016, revenues were $57.7 million versus $61.4 million during corresponding period in 2015

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.09

* Tree Island Steel announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

