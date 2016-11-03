BRIEF-IGM Financial Q3 earnings per share C$0.82

Nov 3 IGM Financial Inc :

* IGM Financial Inc. reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.82

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total assets under management at September 30, 2016 were $139.9 billion compared to $130.9 billion

* Revenues for three months ended September 30, 2016 were $776.4 million compared to $751.7 million a year ago

* Mutual fund assets under management at September 30, 2016 were $78.9 billion compared to $73.5 billion

* Q3 revenue view C$763.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S