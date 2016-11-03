版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 03:34 BJT

BRIEF-KFG Resources attempts to fund drilling, development program

Nov 3 Kfg Resources Ltd

* KFG update

* KFG Resources Ltd says Kfg Petroleum Corporation, Natchez, MS, is in process of attempting to fund its drilling and development program

* Current environment is "extremely difficult", may be Q1 2017 before sufficient drilling funds are raised to protect company's cash position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐