BRIEF-Reunion Gold enters into letter of intent to acquire interest in gold project

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 4 Reunion Gold Corp
* LOI outlines general terms and conditions pursuant to which ums would grant to co an option to acquire an 80% interest in Haute Mana Gold Project
* Reunion gold enters into a letter of intent to acquire an interest in a gold project in french guiana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
