2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-Reunion Gold enters into letter of intent to acquire interest in gold project

Nov 4 Reunion Gold Corp

* LOI outlines general terms and conditions pursuant to which ums would grant to co an option to acquire an 80% interest in Haute Mana Gold Project

* Reunion gold enters into a letter of intent to acquire an interest in a gold project in french guiana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

