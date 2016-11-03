BRIEF-Synergy resources reports Q3 loss per share $0.10

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Synergy Resources Corp
* Increased production guidance range
* Qtrly crude oil (mbbls) production 517 versus 692
* Qtrly natural gas (mmcf) production 2,855 versus 2,458
* Now expects 2016 full-year production to be in range of 11,100 - 11,300 boe/day
* Capital expenditures for full-year is expected to be $145 million
* Synergy resources reports third quarter 2016 financial and operating results; increases 2016 production guidance
* Q3 loss per share $0.10
* Q3 revenue $26.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $26.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
