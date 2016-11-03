BRIEF-Synergy resources reports Q3 loss per share $0.10

Nov 3 Synergy Resources Corp

* Increased production guidance range

* Qtrly crude oil (mbbls) production 517 versus 692

* Qtrly natural gas (mmcf) production 2,855 versus 2,458

* Now expects 2016 full-year production to be in range of 11,100 - 11,300 boe/day

* Capital expenditures for full-year is expected to be $145 million

* Synergy resources reports third quarter 2016 financial and operating results; increases 2016 production guidance

* Q3 loss per share $0.10

* Q3 revenue $26.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $26.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S