BRIEF-Bebe Stores reports Q1 loss per share $0.10

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 4 Bebe Stores Inc
* For second fiscal quarter company believes comparable store sales will be in low to mid-single digit negative range
* Finished goods inventory per square foot is anticipated to decrease in mid-teens for remained of fiscal year
* For fiscal year 2017, company does not plan to open any new store locations and to close up to 28 bebe and outlet stores
* Bebe stores, inc. Announces first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Q1 sales fell 9.4 percent to $87.2 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 3.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.