公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五

BRIEF-NIC Q3 earnings per share $0.24

Nov 3 NIC Inc

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $80.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Nic earns 24 cents per share in third quarter 2016 on total revenues of $80.4 million

* Q3 revenue $80.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

