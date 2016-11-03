版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 04:31 BJT

BRIEF-Boingo Wireless reiterating guidance for full year ending December 31, 2016

Nov 3 Boingo Wireless Inc

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.72, revenue view $160.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boingo wireless inc says q3 das revenue of $16.0 million increased 21.4% compared to $13.1 million in q3 of 2015

* Reiterating guidance for full year ending december 31, 2016

* Boingo wireless inc qtrly adjusted ebitda of $11.6 million increased 36.5% year-over-year

* Boingo wireless reports strong third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $40.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $41.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 loss per share $0.68 to $0.79

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $158 million to $164 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐