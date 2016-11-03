版本:
BRIEF-Mocon reports Q3 earnings per share $0.34

Nov 3 Mocon Inc

* Mocon inc qtrly revenue increased seven percent

* Mocon inc qtrly total revenue $16.1 million versus $15 million

* Mocon reports record eps in the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

