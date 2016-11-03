版本:
BRIEF-Insulet Q3 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations

Nov 3 Insulet Corp

* Insulet corp sees q4 revenues $99 to $102 million

* Insulet reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $94.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $89.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $362 million to $365 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

