BRIEF-Nv5 Global Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

Nov 3 Nv5 Global Inc

* Says at september 30, 2016, company reported backlog of $205.0 million, an increase of 32% from $155.3 million as of december 31, 2015

* Nv5 announces full third quarter and year-to-date 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.33

* Q3 revenue rose 26 percent to $61.6 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.49 to $1.62

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.20 to $1.33

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $225 million to $235 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: