BRIEF-Nv5 Global Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Nv5 Global Inc
* Says at september 30, 2016, company reported backlog of $205.0 million, an increase of 32% from $155.3 million as of december 31, 2015
* Nv5 announces full third quarter and year-to-date 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.33
* Q3 revenue rose 26 percent to $61.6 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.49 to $1.62
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.20 to $1.33
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $225 million to $235 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.