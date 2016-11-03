BRIEF-Fireeye reports Q3 GAAP loss per share of $0.75

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 4 Fireeye Inc
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-1.30, revenue view $721.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.20, revenue view $195.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fireeye reports third quarter 2016 results above guidance ranges
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.18
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.75
* Q3 revenue $186.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $182.6 million
* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.16 to $0.18
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap loss per share $1.14 to $1.16
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $187 million to $193 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $716 million to $722 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.