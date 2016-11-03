版本:
BRIEF-Fireeye reports Q3 GAAP loss per share of $0.75

Nov 4 Fireeye Inc

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-1.30, revenue view $721.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.20, revenue view $195.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fireeye reports third quarter 2016 results above guidance ranges

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.75

* Q3 revenue $186.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $182.6 million

* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.16 to $0.18

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap loss per share $1.14 to $1.16

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $187 million to $193 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $716 million to $722 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

