BRIEF-Biotime Inc. says qtrly earnings per share $0.30

Nov 4 Biotime Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.30

* Biotime, inc. Reports third quarter results and recent clinical progress

* Q3 revenue $1.5 million versus $2.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

