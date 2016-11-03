版本:
BRIEF-Cerus Corp reports Q3 loss per share $0.14

Nov 3 Cerus Corp

* Continues to expect 2016 global product revenue in range of $37 million to $40 million

* Cerus corporation reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

