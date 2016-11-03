版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 04:31 BJT

BRIEF-Paylocity reports Q1 loss per share of $0.05

Nov 4 Paylocity Holding Corp

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $297.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $68.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Paylocity announces first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap pro forma earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $65 million versus i/b/e/s view $63.6 million

* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01 to $0.03

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.36 to $0.40

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $66 million to $67 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $296 million to $298 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

