BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks reports Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.86

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 4 Ubiquiti Networks Inc
* Ubiquiti networks - sees q2 revenues between $200 million - $210 million, sees q2 gaap diluted eps of $0.72 - $0.78, sees q2 non-gaap diluted eps of $0.73 - $0.79
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $187.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ubiquiti networks reports preliminary first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.79
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.86
* Q1 revenue $204.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $183.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
