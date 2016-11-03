版本:
BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks reports Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.86

Nov 4 Ubiquiti Networks Inc

* Ubiquiti networks - sees q2 revenues between $200 million - $210 million, sees q2 gaap diluted eps of $0.72 - $0.78, sees q2 non-gaap diluted eps of $0.73 - $0.79

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $187.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ubiquiti networks reports preliminary first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.79

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.86

* Q1 revenue $204.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $183.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

