BRIEF-Guidance Software reports Q3 gaap loss per share $0.09

Nov 4 Guidance Software Inc

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.24, revenue view $109.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $116.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Guidance software reports 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue $27.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $27.7 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $112 million to $118 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $108 million to $112 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

