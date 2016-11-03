版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五

BRIEF-Invuity says Q3 loss per share $0.56

Nov 3 Invuity Inc

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-1.67, revenue view $59.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Invuity inc says q3 gross margin expansion continued to 73.8% compared to 63.6% in 2015 q3

* Invuity reports 2016 third quarter, nine-month financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.56

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $32 million to $32.5 million

* Q3 revenue $8.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $9.3 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $42 million to $44 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

