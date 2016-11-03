BRIEF-Invuity says Q3 loss per share $0.56

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Invuity Inc
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-1.67, revenue view $59.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Invuity inc says q3 gross margin expansion continued to 73.8% compared to 63.6% in 2015 q3
* Invuity reports 2016 third quarter, nine-month financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.56
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $32 million to $32.5 million
* Q3 revenue $8.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $9.3 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $42 million to $44 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
