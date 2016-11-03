BRIEF-Avinger reports Q3 loss per share of $0.73

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 4 Avinger Inc
* Avinger inc says gross margin for q3 of 2016 was 30%, down from 36% in comparable quarter of 2015
* Avinger announces third quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 loss per share $3.28 to $3.46
* Q3 loss per share $0.73
* Q3 revenue $5.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $4.9 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $20 million to $21 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
