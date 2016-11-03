BRIEF-Avinger reports Q3 loss per share of $0.73

Nov 4 Avinger Inc

* Avinger inc says gross margin for q3 of 2016 was 30%, down from 36% in comparable quarter of 2015

* Avinger announces third quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 loss per share $3.28 to $3.46

* Q3 loss per share $0.73

* Q3 revenue $5.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $4.9 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $20 million to $21 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S