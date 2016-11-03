BRIEF-Performant Financial Corporation reports Q3 loss per share $0.01

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 4 Performant Financial Corp
* Reiterating our 2016 revenue range of $135 million to $145 million
* Increasing FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA range to $22 million to $25 million from $18 million to $22 million
* Performant financial corporation announces financial results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 loss per share $0.01
* Q3 revenue fell 19 percent to $31.2 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.