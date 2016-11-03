BRIEF-Performant Financial Corporation reports Q3 loss per share $0.01

Nov 4 Performant Financial Corp

* Reiterating our 2016 revenue range of $135 million to $145 million

* Increasing FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA range to $22 million to $25 million from $18 million to $22 million

* Performant financial corporation announces financial results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue fell 19 percent to $31.2 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.02