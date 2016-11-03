BRIEF-Cara Therapeutics reports Q3 loss per share $0.42

Nov 4 Cara Therapeutics Inc

* Cara therapeutics inc- top line data expected in 1h 2017 from three late-stage clinical programs

* Cara therapeutics-expects existing cash,cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operating and capital expenditure requirements through end of q1 2018

* Cara therapeutics reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.42

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S