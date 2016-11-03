BRIEF-Fossil group inc. Q3 earnings per share $0.36

Nov 3 Fossil Group Inc

* Updates fiscal 2016 guidance and provides q4 guidance

* Sees 2016 diluted earnings per share in range of approximately $1.30 to $1.80

* Sees q4 net sales in range of a 2.0% decrease and a 4.0% increase

* Sees q4 diluted earnings per share in range of approximately $0.69 to $1.19

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.87, revenue view $3.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $994.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fossil group, inc. Reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36

* Sees fy 2016 sales down 3 to 5 percent

* Q3 sales $738 million versus i/b/e/s view $739.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: