BRIEF-Diversicare Healthcare Services says qtrly EPS $0.16 from continuing operations

Nov 4 Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Diversicare announces 2016 third quarter results and completes acquisition of 22 facilities in Mississippi and Alabama

* Q3 revenue fell 0.8 percent to $97.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

