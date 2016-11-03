版本:
BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share of $0.26

Nov 4 Aviragen Therapeutics Inc

* Aviragen therapeutics reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 revenue $100,000 versus $1.7 million

* Q1 revenue view $567,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

